CV Anand IPS bags tennis title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer from the State and CISF IG, CV Anand won the men’s singles title in the 20th All India Police Tennis Championship after defeating AP’s Satyanarayana 8-4 in the final in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The victory is special as it is the first title that CISF is winning in the AIPTC meet after 20 years. A total of 19 teams and 103 players above the rank of DSP participated in the four-day tennis event.

