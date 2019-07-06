CWC foils illegal adoption bid in Warangal

By | Special Correspondent | Published: 12:52 am

Warangal: The timely intervention of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson Mandala Parshuramulu has helped to hand over an infant to the biological mother at MGM Hospital here on Saturday by foiling an illegal attempt to adopt the child.

According to Mandala Parashuramulu , one K Soni, wife of Dinakar, native of Yellampet in Marripeda mandal of Mahabubabad district, delivered a baby girl on June 25 at CKM government hospital in Warangal. As the baby was under weight and sick, the doctors advised them to shift her to MGM hospital for better neonatal care. Following this, the infant was shifted to the MGM hospital. Meanwhile, one Kamrut, wife of Alipasha, of Saipeta village of Dharmasagar mandal in Warangal Urban district, who was admitted next to her bed, befriended her and offered to adopt the baby. Kamrut and Alipasha had even admitted the infant in the SNCU saying it is their baby. The doctors, unaware of this, had got admitted the child in their name. They named the baby Afreen to register the name at the SNCU. After knowing about the incident, Soni and her mother Susheela approached the officials stating that they were cheated by Kamrut.

The hospital authorities immediately informed the matter to Mattewada police, who spoke to both the women and informed them that the way they were trying to adopt the baby was illegal and that they could be prosecuted for the offence.

Meanwhile, Child Welfare Committee chairperson Parashuramulu had asked Soni to produce all the documents with regard to the baby and even asked her family members to report before the committee to establish that the baby belongs to her.

“After verifying the facts, I have issued an order that the girl belongs to Soni and asked the authorities of the MGM Hospital to hand over the baby to her,” he added.

