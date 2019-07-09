CWC’19 Semi-final 1: India vs New Zealand

By Author  |  Published: 9th Jul 2019  4:03 pmUpdated: 9th Jul 2019  6:03 pm
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates with K.L. Rahul the dismissal of New Zealand's Martin Guptill during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester, England

New Zealand: 162/4 (41 Overs)

OUT! James Neesham top edges a delivery from Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik takes a catch in the deep

 

— Indians electric on the field after Williamson’s fall as James Neesham joins Ross Taylor at the crease.

OUT! Williamson hits one straight to Ravindra Jadeja. He doesn’t miss those! 

Kane Williamson In Taylor’s company tries to steady the ship

— Bumrah brought back into action, provides a nick straight away. Drops just short of Wicket-keeper MS Dhoni

 

End of 30 overs, Kiwis score 113/2 with a slow runrate of 3.76 as Williamson and Ross Taylor try to steady the ship.

Another day of action, another half-century for Kane Williamson!

New Zealand gets to 100 in 28.3 overs

Two fours in the 28th over bowled by Chahal. Could this be the shackle-breaker for New Zealand?

— Hardik Pandya back into the attack

— Halfway through their innings Kiwis struggle to find runs. Indian spinners weave a web around New Zealand batsmen

Indian supporters dressed in the national colours pose for a photograph during the 2019 Cricket World Cup first semi-final between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England, on July 9, 2019.

20 Overs done, Kiwis manage just 73 for the loss of 2 wickets! What a brilliant bowling performance by the Indians.

 

A young Indian supporter has his face painted in the national colours in the crowd during the 2019 Cricket World Cup first semi-final between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England, on July 9, 2019.

— Another Kane Williamson show tonight?

OUT! Jadeja rips through Nicholls’s defence and cleans him up! New Zealand lose their second wicket.

— A sea of support for Men in Blue at Old Trafford in Manchester. Looks like a home game for India.

— Drinks called on

— Tight spells by Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar give India a good start, New Zealand lose MArtin Guptill early.

— New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first.