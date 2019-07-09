CWC’19 Semi-final 1: India vs New Zealand

By | Published: 4:03 pm 6:03 pm

— New Zealand: 162/4 (41 Overs)

OUT! James Neesham top edges a delivery from Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik takes a catch in the deep

— Indians electric on the field after Williamson’s fall as James Neesham joins Ross Taylor at the crease.

BIG WICKET! There will be no hundred from #KaneWilliamson today – Chahal strikes, Jadeja holds on to the catch. New Zealand 134/3 in 35.2 overs. #CWC19 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/dWhKNAr0PY — ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2019

— OUT! Williamson hits one straight to Ravindra Jadeja. He doesn’t miss those!

— Kane Williamson In Taylor’s company tries to steady the ship

— Bumrah brought back into action, provides a nick straight away. Drops just short of Wicket-keeper MS Dhoni

— End of 30 overs, Kiwis score 113/2 with a slow runrate of 3.76 as Williamson and Ross Taylor try to steady the ship.

Another fifty for Williamson! 👏 What a vital knock from the captain! He’s lifted New Zealand to 113/2 in 30 overs. Can he hang on?#CWC19 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/PGpMbbkoli — ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2019

— Another day of action, another half-century for Kane Williamson!

— New Zealand gets to 100 in 28.3 overs

— Two fours in the 28th over bowled by Chahal. Could this be the shackle-breaker for New Zealand?

— Hardik Pandya back into the attack

— Halfway through their innings Kiwis struggle to find runs. Indian spinners weave a web around New Zealand batsmen

The Indian spinners are stepping up the pressure, with Jadeja getting them the breakthrough! New Zealand 73/2 in 20 overs. #CWC19 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/ioWlnX3RCa — ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2019

— 20 Overs done, Kiwis manage just 73 for the loss of 2 wickets! What a brilliant bowling performance by the Indians.

— Another Kane Williamson show tonight?

— OUT! Jadeja rips through Nicholls’s defence and cleans him up! New Zealand lose their second wicket.

— A sea of support for Men in Blue at Old Trafford in Manchester. Looks like a home game for India.

— Drinks called on

— Tight spells by Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar give India a good start, New Zealand lose MArtin Guptill early.

— New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first.