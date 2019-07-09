CWC’19 Semi-final 1: India vs New Zealand

— New Zealand: 162/4 (41 Overs)
OUT! James Neesham top edges a delivery from Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik takes a catch in the deep
— Indians electric on the field after Williamson’s fall as James Neesham joins Ross Taylor at the crease.
BIG WICKET!
BIG WICKET!
There will be no hundred from #KaneWilliamson today – Chahal strikes, Jadeja holds on to the catch. New Zealand 134/3 in 35.2 overs.
— OUT! Williamson hits one straight to Ravindra Jadeja. He doesn’t miss those!
— Kane Williamson In Taylor’s company tries to steady the ship
— Bumrah brought back into action, provides a nick straight away. Drops just short of Wicket-keeper MS Dhoni
— End of 30 overs, Kiwis score 113/2 with a slow runrate of 3.76 as Williamson and Ross Taylor try to steady the ship.
Another fifty for Williamson! 👏
What a vital knock from the captain! He’s lifted New Zealand to 113/2 in 30 overs. Can he hang on?#CWC19 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/PGpMbbkoli
— Another day of action, another half-century for Kane Williamson!
— New Zealand gets to 100 in 28.3 overs
— Two fours in the 28th over bowled by Chahal. Could this be the shackle-breaker for New Zealand?
— Hardik Pandya back into the attack
— Halfway through their innings Kiwis struggle to find runs. Indian spinners weave a web around New Zealand batsmen
The Indian spinners are stepping up the pressure, with Jadeja getting them the breakthrough!
New Zealand 73/2 in 20 overs.
New Zealand 73/2 in 20 overs. #CWC19 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/ioWlnX3RCa
— 20 Overs done, Kiwis manage just 73 for the loss of 2 wickets! What a brilliant bowling performance by the Indians.
— Another Kane Williamson show tonight?
— OUT! Jadeja rips through Nicholls’s defence and cleans him up! New Zealand lose their second wicket.
— A sea of support for Men in Blue at Old Trafford in Manchester. Looks like a home game for India.
— Drinks called on
— Tight spells by Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar give India a good start, New Zealand lose MArtin Guptill early.
— New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first.