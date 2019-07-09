CWC’19 semi-final: Rain halts match, NZ to resume at 211/5 against India on Wednesday

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Manchester [UK]: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand was interrupted due to rain at Old Trafford on Tuesday. With the reserve day coming in, the crucial match will resume at 3 pm (IST) on July 10 with New Zealand at 211/5 after 46.1 overs.

Skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first. Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened the innings with the new ball and appealed for a leg-before on the very first delivery to Martin Guptill. India lost its review on replay it clearly showed that the ball missed the leg stump. Bhuvneshwar and Jasprit Bumrah kept the things tight for batsmen and did not let the Kiwis open their arms.

In the fourth over, Bumrah struck for India as Guptill (1) gave a catch to Virat Kohli at second slip. Williamson came out and along with Henry Nicholls rebuild the innings, adding 68 for the first wicket. Indian bowlers made no mistake in leaking runs. Ravindra Jadeja gave another hiccup to New Zealand as he bowled Nicholls (28), reducing New Zealand to 69/2 after 18.2 overs.

Williamson found support in Taylor and the duo played aggressive shots with caution, knowing the onus was on them. Williamson smoothly completed his half-century from 79 balls. On the second ball of the 36th over, Yuzvendra Chahal got the major breakthrough for India as he dismissed Williamson for a well-compiled 67. The Kiwi skipper gave a catch to Jadeja at point, leaving New Zealand at 134/3.

There were some misfieldings by the Indians, however, Hardik Pandya covered up for the Men in Blue as he removed James Neesham (12).

Bhuvneshwar returned and got Colin de Grandhomme (16) caught behind, reducing New Zealand to 200/5 after 44.4 overs.

Lone warrior Taylor, who crossed his fifty, and Tom Latham tried their best to drag the scoreboard. After the first ball of the 47th over, covers were pulled out as rain interrupted the match. For India, Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers as he bagged one wicket in his eight overs, including one maiden.

All you need to know about reserve days

A reserve day is required if the match officials decide that the ground and pitch conditions are not suitable for play to continue on the scheduled match day. All the steps are taken to finish the match on the scheduled date even if it requires shortening the match up to 20-overs per side or extending the match up to 120 minutes.

If there is still no result on the scheduled match day, then the play goes on the reserve day, and the same time and hours of play are used as the scheduled match day.

If no overs are bowled on the scheduled match day, then a full-50 overs per side match takes place on the reserve day if the weather permits. If the match ends up in a tie, super over is used to determine the winner.

However, if no play takes place on the reserve day of the semi-final as well, then the higher placed team from the group stages progress to the finals of the tournament.

