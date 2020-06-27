‘Cyanide Mohan’ story into a crime thriller

By | Published: 6:02 pm

Cyanide Mohan, a Physical Education Instructor, was sentenced for life after a court convicted him for murdering 20 young unmarried women by administering cyanide. Award-winning director Rajesh Touchriver, who has directed numerous short films and documentaries in Telugu, Malayalam and English languages, is keen on weaving the real-life incident into a feature film. Rajesh’s best work in Telugu was Na Bangaaru Talli which earned four Nandi Awards in 2013.

NRI Pradeep Narayanan is producing the movie under the banner Middle East Cinema. The movie will be made in three languages Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam simultaneously. The makers are likely to pick the cast from all the movie industries in the south as well as Hindi. Shooting is likely to start once the situation of the pandemic comes to normalcy.

The key locations would be Bengaluru, Mangalore, Coorg, Madikkeri, Goa, Hyderabad and Kasaragod. The story and screenplay are by Rajesh Touchriver himself and Sunitha Krishnan is the content advisor for this film. Sadat Sainuddin, who has worked with Kamal Hassan for films like Viswaroopam and Uttama Villain is the cinematographer. George Joseph will be composing the music.

