Cyber conmen take divorcees for a ride

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Fraudsters are into playing an old game, using old tricks, but on a relatively new field. The cyber fraudsters, including Nigerians and Nepalis, are this time targeting a matrimonial site that caters exclusively to divorcees.

While other matrimonial sites and friendship/dating sites have already been used by them, this one is comparatively new, the police say.

The fraud came to light when the Cyberabad Cybercrime police nabbed a four-member gang on charges of cheating women on a popular divorcee matrimony site here on Wednesday. The crooks had made friends with divorced women promising to marry them, and on the pretext of sending costly gifts, cheated them.

The arrested persons were Giddy Isaas Olu (36), from Delhi and a native of Nigeria, Sagar Sharma (24), Sudeep Giri alias Anil Kumar (26) and Bikas Balmiki (25), all from Delhi and natives of Nepal. One person, Eselu Udo, a native of Nigeria, was absconding.

According to the police, the gang created a fake profile on the site Divorcee Matrimony, posing as an orthopaedic doctor working in the United Kingdom. “They create profiles as per the interest shown by women on matrimonial websites. Once any woman expresses interest on the fake profile, they start chatting with them on WhatsApp with the UK number which they mention in their profile,” the police said.

Once they get familiar with each other, the fraudsters convince the victim they are interested in marrying and that they will soon visit India with currency and costly gifts for her.

“The fraudster who is chatting makes the victim believe he intends to settle down in India. After a few days, he informs her that he is sending surprise gifts for her. Eventually, she receives a call from another member of the gang posing as a customs officer in Delhi who says he has detained her prospective groom with huge foreign currency and gold ornaments. To release him, customs duty fee in the local currency has to be paid to a particular bank account,” the official said.

“Believing them, the victims transfer money online and get cheated,” the officials said. Recently, a woman doctor from Mumbai, based in Hyderabad was cheated in a similar way.

Based on her complaint, the Cybercrime cell booked a case and with the help of technical evidence, traced and nabbed the gang.

