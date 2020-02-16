By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: Cyber criminals target children and youngsters as they are more vulnerable in online platforms. Cybercrime affects the well-being of a person, especially personality development of a child, says Ch Y Srinivas Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cybercrime, Cyberabad. Excerpts from an interview with Telangana Today.

Q. What are the essential elements of cyber safety? What should parents, school social workers, teachers and others do to ensure safety of children online?

A. They must educate children about the difference between real and virtual worlds and the risks involved in sharing content online with strangers. Online addiction and its consequences on physical and mental health should be addressed. Parents and teachers have to enhance their knowledge on online privacy and security based on the various case studies happening in the society.

Q: The initiative ‘Cyber Mitra’ has been quite successful. Something on that?

A: ‘Cyber Mitra’ is primarily aimed to safeguard women and children online. People can lodge complaints round the clock and the victim’s details will be maintained confidential. There is good response from various segments of the people for ‘Cyber Mitra’.

Q: Effective measures that parents and school can implement to protect children from Cyber safety threats?

A: Parents should incorporate Parental Control applications on children’s mobile devices. They can limit screen time by using ‘Digital Wellbeing’ options available on iOS and Android devices. Parents must observe the virtual friends with whom their children are spending time. They need to spend quality time with children to ensure that their children don’t feel socially disconnected. Teachers have to introduce online learning platforms and other positive online resources.

Q: What are the effects that different cyber safety threats have on an individual?

A: All cyber threats influence the confidence level of the child. They become emotionally weak. It indirectly influences the performance of the children in their career. Sometimes they may feel isolated and it leads to suicidal tendency. So parents should observe the behavioral changes happening in their children.

Q: Are cyber security threats observed more in children or adults or the older ages. What age group is more targeted?

A: As age progresses, everybody become emotionally strong. Cyber threats have an influence more on teenagers and children below 10 years. Cyber criminals focus more on those age groups.

Q: Any new initiative by the Cybercrime Cell of Cyberabad?

A: Cybercrime Cell of Cyberabad is keenly observing the trends of cybercrime. We are conducting awareness sessions at various educational institutions and IT companies. We focus more on preventive measures of cybercrime.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter