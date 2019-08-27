Cyber crooks held for cheating banks in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad cyber crime police arrested a four-member gang of cyber fraudsters on charges of cheating bank officials in the guise of car showroom owners here on Tuesday.

The arrested persons were identified as Arun Kumar from Ghaziabad (UP), Lokesh Tomar from Delhi, Mohit Kumar from Greater Noida (UP) and Manoj Kumar from Meerut (UP).

According to the police, Arun Kumar collected details of car showrooms from the Internet and made enquires about high end cars by calling their sales team posing as the director or from the management of a reputed company. “He would collect details from the sales team of car showrooms about their showroom owner’s name, bank name, on whose name the bank account was and also the bank account number of car showroom.

As a regular procedure, the sales team shared details,” the police said. Arun Kumar would then call the bank manager and introduce himself as the owner of the car showroom. “He would make them believe that the showroom wanted to deposit huge amounts as fixed deposits. He would then request the bank authorities to transfer cash from the car showroom account into his personal bank accounts,” the police said. Believing him, the bank staff transferred money into his accounts in good faith without receiving a cheque and got cheated. Arun Kumar was supported by his associates in arranging the bank accounts.

