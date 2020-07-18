Cyber crooks lay top-up offers bait

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: Even a seemingly harmless Rs 10 top-up offer for your prepaid mobile number can end up emptying your bank account, with cyber crooks looking at all possible ways to expand their repertoire of tricks. Exploiting the reluctance of people to go out for mobile recharges and the dependence on online payment modes on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, the crooks are now calling people posing as executives of reputed mobile network companies claiming that they were eligible for gala prizes and offers if they do a mere Rs 10 top-up.

The entire trick hinges on fake Unified Payments Interface (UPI) links. Once a potential victim agrees to the Rs10 top-up so as to win more talk time or prizes or other enticing offers, the fraudster, claiming to be a representative of a mobile network company, will ask the target’s 16-digit card number and CVV (card verification value) and subsequently the OTP SMS. Once these are shared, they withdraw money from the victim’s account.

A couple of days ago, a fraudster called a private school teacher in Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad, and asked him to transfer Rs10 to his mobile number as ‘registration fee’ to initiate an online recharge. Subsequently, the teacher received payment links where he was asked to enter his UPI ID and to send the OTP received to the caller. The information thus taken was used to steal Rs 2.30 lakh from the victim’s’ account.

“They repeatedly called us informing they were from the head office of our mobile company. When questioned why he was talking in Hindi, the fraudster asked us to check the number on TrueCaller and it showed the original company’s name,” the victim said. Following several such incidents, cybercrime officials have cautioned the public asking them to use only the official BHIM or bank UPI apps and not to use links sent by unknown entities, even if they seem authentic.

