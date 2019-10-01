Cyber crooks now target Swiggy customers

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Trust cyber crooks to come up with the most innovative ways to trap unsuspecting people. After the recent fraud using the name of popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, the latest trap is to pose as customer care executives of popular food delivery app Swiggy and fleece unwary persons.

According to a cautionary message issued by the popular online food delivery firm Swiggy, over the last few months, they had come across a few instances of people trying to obtain sensitive information from their customers by posing as Swiggy customer care executives.

“Please note that any customer care number you may come across for Swiggy is fake. In case, you need to connect to Swiggy customer care, the best way to do so is through the Swiggy app only by clicking on the ‘Help’ section. Alternatively, for cases that require immediate intervention, please write in to [email protected],” it said, adding that Swiggy or its authorised representatives would never ask for any financial information of its customers.

“Please do not share your debit/credit card number, CVV number, OTP, UPI/ATM pin and so on with anyone claiming to be a Swiggy representative,” the advisory said.

The most common trick used by the cyber frauds was to tell the customer that they had a refund amount pending, for which their bank account details were required. If the customer parted with their credit/debit card details or other sensitive data, the fraudsters used the same to withdraw cash from their accounts.

