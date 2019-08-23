By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Seeking to stay a step ahead of the law enforcement authorities, cyber fraudsters continue to come up with newer modus operandi and plans to cheat the gullible. Now, they are targeting car showroom owners and managers of banks and cheating them.

The Cyberabad Cybercrime police have been receiving complaints from car showroom owners and from the managers of different banks about the frauds played on them by these fraudsters. Most of these frauds were found to be committed by criminals from North India.

The suspects collect the details of car showrooms including their location, phone numbers etc., from the internet and make enquiries.

“They call the sales team for high-end cars posing as rich people and employees of reputed companies. They collect information of the showroom including owner’s name, name of the bank where the showroom account is operated, name of the account holder, account number etc,” police said.

After collecting the information, they call the bank managers where accounts of the car showrooms are maintained introducing themselves as the owners of the car showroom.

“They further request the bank managers to transfer money from the showroom account into the bank accounts maintained by them,” Cybercrime officials said.

Falling into the trap, some of the bank managers have ended up transferring huge amounts from the current account held by car showrooms without receiving any physical cheque from the car showroom managements concerned. The bank realises it was cheated only after the management of the car showroom brings it to their notice about the fraudulent transaction from their bank account.

The Cyberabad Police have advised the car showroom managements and banks to be aware of the modus operandi and not to fall into the trap.

“The sales teams of car showrooms or the management should not disclose details of their showroom on phone. The bank staff also should not transfer money from the current accounts of their privileged customer in good faith without receiving physical cheque from them,” police said.

