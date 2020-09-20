Cybercrooks target senior cops in Telangana

The situation, which saw a few police officers alerting the Cybercrime wing that such fraudsters were at work, now has various Telangana police units issuing advisories alerting the public about such frauds.

Hyderabad: Call it sheer audacity or a direct challenge to the police, a few cyber fraudsters have started creating fake Facebook accounts of senior police officers and are sending messages to friends and acquaintances of these officers, requesting money in the name of medical emergencies.

20 One of the officers who was targeted was AV Ranganath, SP, Nalgonda, when an acquaintance told him that he had received an SOS message from the ‘cop’ through Facebook Messenger, asking him Rs 20,000 for a medical emergency.

“Luckily the contact got in touch with me and enquired about the message. We alerted Facebook authorities and got the impersonator’s account deactivated,” he said.

Another target was V Upender, ACP (Godavarikhani) in Ramagundam, who warned people after three of his contacts received similar messages from fake account on his name. The three contacts, tricked into believing that the account was real, transferred Rs 11,000 each to an account provided by the conmen.

Following these instances, different units of the State Police, including the Cyberabad Cybercrime police, have started a campaign on social media warning the people of such fraudsters. The police have asked the public not to send any money to e-wallets or bank accounts if they received messages on social media platforms. The Cyberabad police has issued an advisory asking people not to share contact numbers on social networking sites as conmen were sending messages on WhatsApp too, using the victim’s real display picture and asking for money.

