Cyber crooks target WHO in pandemic times

By | Published: 12:11 am 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: Who is completely immune during these testing times of the Covid-19? No one. Not even WHO. And we are not talking just about the coronavirus.

Hackers, cyber scammers and cyber crooks are exploiting the pandemic to such an extent, that even the World Health Organization (WHO) has been prompted to issue a cyber security advisory on its website, asking the public to be wary of fraudulent email and WhatsApp messages that attempt to trick one into clicking on malicious links or opening attachments.

“These actions can reveal your user name and password, which can be used to steal money or sensitive information. If you are contacted by a person or organization that appears to be WHO, verify their authenticity before responding,” it says.

The advisory goes on to state that the WHO will never ask for your username or password to access safety information; never mail you attachments you didn’t ask for; never charge money to apply for a job, register for a conference, or reserve a hotel; or never conduct lotteries or offer prizes, grants, certificates or funding through email.

“Be on alert when you receive an email with any link or attachments containing any reference to WHO. It might be a cyberattack,” it warns, adding that the only call for donations WHO has issued is the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the link for which is the following: (https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/donate).

Any other appeal for funding or donations that appears to be from the WHO is a scam, it states. Criminals use email, websites, phone calls, text messages, and even fax messages for their scams.

Warning of phishing emails that appear to be from WHO, asking you to give sensitive information, such as usernames or passwords; or to click a malicious link or open a malicious attachment, the WHO communiqué asks the public to verify if the communication is legit by contacting WHO directly on the options provided on the website https://www.who.int/.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .