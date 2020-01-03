Cyber frauds continue unabated

By | Published: 12:08 am 10:25 pm

Hyderabad: How many warnings do you need to keep your own money safe? Fraudsters are stealing personal data and then using the same to easily steal money from the accounts of people, many of whom seem to have failed in paying heed to the warnings and cautionary messages that were being repeatedly flashed by police, banks and the media.

Cyber crooks and their ilk have been using phishing and voice phishing (also called vishing, the telephone equivalent of phishing) techniques to steal credit and debit card details and then loot people. According to the police, several people, mostly youngsters, students from middle class families, software employees and business persons are being lured and duped. Housewives too are victims in many cases.

“We need to be careful while doing transactions with debit or credit cards in restaurants, bars, shopping malls. Bank account details should not be shared with the staff and strangers to avoid theft of data from your card,” said a police official from the Cybercrime Cell.

Last week, a youngster approached the Cybercrime police after being duped by fraudsters. He had received a call from a person who introduced himself as an executive from the credit card department of Axis Bank asking for details of his bank account. He shared them and within minutes, around Rs 1 lakh was withdrawn from his account.

“No bank official will ask for card details of their customers. If you receive such calls, do not share your card details and do not click on any online links,” the official said, adding the CVV and the OTP numbers were confidential and should not be shared with others at any cost.

“If there are any international transactions on your credit or debit card, report the matter to the bank concerned. The bank officials will investigate the matter and arrange refund of the amount within 90 days from the date of complaint. Otherwise, the matter can be reported to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through an email,” police said.

The cybercrime officials also warn against clicking on unknown links without verifying them. Do not respond to unknown callers who introduce themselves as bank executives and appear to be having a genuine logo in TrueCaller. A fake logo can be created by them.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.