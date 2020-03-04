Cyber fraudster arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police on Wednesday arrested a suspect on charges of cheating people in the guise of selling vehicles seized by banks.

The arrested person was identified as Subramanyam Karan Kumar alias Rakesh Kumar (37), from Jyothi Nagar Colony in Old Alwal.

With an alleged intention to cheat people, Karan Kumar gave advertisements about selling vehicles which were seized by banks, at a cheaper rate.

“After seeing the advertisements, whenever a prospective customer contacted him, he shared some pictures of the cars on WhatsApp. After negotiations, he would fix an amount and ask them to send money through e-wallets and bank accounts,” police said.

The suspect cheated customers by not delivering the vehicles and not returning the money he collected, police said.

Based on a complaint from a businessman who was duped to the tune of over Rs 6 lakh, the Cybercrime police booked a case and subsequently arrested Karan Kumar.

