Cyber fraudsters target Paytm users

Hyderabad: Fraudsters have found yet another innovative way to cheat people, especially those using the ‘Paytm’ e-wallet, in the guise of seeking to update the ‘Know Your Customer’ details. They ask customers to download various mobile applications for making payments and ask them to send nominal sums before hacking their accounts and stealing more money.

According to the Cyberabad Police, in the recent past, there have been some incidents reported wherein fraudsters were contacting Paytm account holders through mobile messages and phone calls posing as e-wallet executives and trapping them.

Cyberabad Cybercrime Police said in two of the recent cases, people lost their money to the fraudsters by downloading the applications. In the first case, the cyber offenders withdrew Rs 62,542 from one Paytm-linked account and about Rs 78,399 from another Paytm user in the last one month.

“They inform the callers that their KYC details on the Paytm wallet was not updated and they would not be able to use it. For updating the details, they ask the customers to download various mobile phone applications like Desk app, Quick Support app and Team Viewer,” Cybercrime police said.

When the customer downloads the application, these fraudsters ask them to transfer a nominal amount of Rs 1 or Rs 100 to check if the account is working or not.

“When the customer transfers the money requested by the fraudsters by entering their bank account details, their accounts will be hacked. The money from the customer’s account is fraudulently debited and transferred into the cyber offender’s bank accounts in different transactions,” police said.

“It is better not to believe messages or calls from unknown persons asking to update your KYC details of the Paytm accounts or any other accounts. Do not share your account details to anyone,” said an official, adding that one had to be aware of the unnecessary mobile applications and should not download them without knowing their purpose and genuineness.

“Do not transfer money into unknown person’s e-wallet account and bank account even for checking whether it is working,” the official said.

There is a high chance of your account being hacked by the fraudsters through the mobile phone applications which you download without your knowledge and thereby get cheated, the official added.

