Cyber security conclave stresses on diverse methods of policing

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: A national conclave on the best practices in cyber policing held here on Tuesday underscored the need to enhance new investigation techniques, modus operandi and intelligence gathering in digital space.

Police officers from 13 States and three officials from foreign countries along with cyber security enthusiasts, lawyers and members of civil societies took part in the conclave organised by the Cyber Cell Hyderabad in association with the Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CoE), Data Security Council of India (DSCI), National Cyber Security Bureau and Vignana Bharathi Institute of Technology.

As many as 240 participants and officers attended the event. CEO of CoE Sriram Birudavolu said the conclave was aimed at addressing the growing threats of cyber attacks and to discuss incident handling techniques.

“Cyber technology abilities have become essential to our national strategic outlook and therefore this session enabled to explore diverse ideas to work in tandem for a secure India,” he said.

The event had sessions related to investigation with insights from digital forensics, cybercrimes investigation, and online intelligence and cyber safety awareness and the best practices. It emphasised on promoting reactive, proactive, predictive police standards with emerging technologies and global standards.

CoE is a joint initiative of the Telangana government and the DSCI to accelerate the cyber security momentum and create a conducive cyber security ecosystem that nurtures innovation, entrepreneurship and capability building.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .