Cyber security expert asks girls to be cautious on social media

Hyderabad: Given the rise in cyber bullying instances, girls need to be cautious on social networking sites and careful while sharing their photos and personal information, said cyber safety expert, Rakshit Tandon.

At an interactive session with school students on ‘How safe are you’ regarding cyber safety for women and children here on Saturday, Tandon who is an Advisor to Ministry of Home Affairs for the committee of child protection in digital age, said it was time teenagers adopted safer practises on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp. “Any girl using the internet has to keep her information in private,” he said.

Tandon who was in the city to create awareness on proper usage of internet and technology for the students on Saturday said he has already covered 40,000 institutions across the country and spoke to 2.10 million kids on cyber safety.

Pointing out at the increase in cyber crimes, Tandon said “For every 10 seconds a cyber crime is being reported in the country. Cyber crime cases under IT ACT have been increased from 966 in 2010 to 12,317 in 2016 and most of them are in the age group of 18 to 30 years”.

Tandon highlighted that fake profiles/impersonation on social networking, defamatory posts, hijack and misuse of identity, bullying on public pages and pornography were the major issues for teenagers in today’s internet.