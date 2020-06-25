Cyber sexual predators on prowl

By | Published: 12:33 am 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Even as the NCERT and UNESCO have recently come out with a guide on safe online learning for children in the country, law enforcement agency Europol too has issued a warning, alerting parents across the globe about sexual predators targeting children.

The warning comes in the wake of children spending more time online, especially with online classes beginning across the country during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is not just teachers, parents and children who are spending more time online, but cyber sexual predators as well, it says.

“Adults working remotely are less able to spend time with their children, who are allowed greater unsupervised internet access. As a result, children are more exposed to offenders through online gaming, in chat groups, phishing attempts via email, unsolicited contact in social media and through less secure online educational applications,” says the Europol advisory.

There could be exchange of explicit material with peers, eventually reaching child sex offenders, the advisory says, adding that in some cases, children could become lonely and isolated, which offenders try to benefit from, connecting with them to produce explicit material or to arrange a meeting in real life.

Parents have to be wary of children accessing harmful content, facing the threats of grooming, sexual coercion and extortion, sexting and bullying as well. They also have to talk to children about online safety.

“Have an open discussion about the risks of taking nude pictures and the impact it can have in their lives. Agree on a timeframe for online and offline activities. Restrict privacy settings of games and apps to control who can contact your child. Restrict the use of webcams, unless it is for online learning or under your supervision. Turn off geolocation data on their devices. Instruct your child to use strong passwords and to keep them private,” the advisory says.

Asking parents to get to know the apps, games and websites the child visits and to make sure they are age-appropriate, the advisory also asks parents to use parental control filters.

Special stress is on use of webcams, which are among computer peripherals that have shown an increase in sales even in Hyderabad. There are spyware that, once installed, can read your messages, hear your conversations and activate your webcam, the advisory says, asking parents to cover webcams when not in use. Look out for the device running slow, random error messages and unauthorised activity in your online accounts, it adds.

