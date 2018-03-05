Cyber shuttles launched in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:19 pm 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: Three new Cyber shuttles, a free transport bus service to provide last mile connectivity to employees working in the IT hub in Gachibowli, was launched at YSR Bhavan, Gachibowli, on Monday.

Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, AR Srinivas, said in order to avoid traffic congestion issues and bring down pollution levels in the Financial District, the concept of Cyber shuttles was introduced.

“I request IT employees and others working in firms located in the IT corridor to use this facility and help in achieving the objective for which the buses were brought in,” he said.

The shuttles will be covering routes in between Hi-Tech City MMTS station – Waverock, Hafizpet Railway station – Q-City and Madhapur Police station – Inorbit Mall.

The buses were sponsored by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) and Society for Cyber Security Council (SCSC).