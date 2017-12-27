Cyber Towers to be used for laying Hyderabad Metro piers

By | Published: 12:17 am 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Year 2017 saw Hyderabad Metro Rail not only starting commercial operations on the Nagole-Miyapur stretch but also chugging its way into record books after crossing several milestones.

Next year when the entire project gets completed, Metro Rail may well leave several more records shattered.

After the successful launch on 30 km route, work is now intensified on other corridors. Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy recalls the journey of Metro Rail this year in a chat with S Sandeep Kumar.

On commencement of Metro Rail commercial operations

Yes, it’s been a great ride so far. November 29, 2017 will be a special day for me. There were challenges and it was a roller-coaster ride till the services were launched and the response has been phenomenal and beyond our expectations.

Challenges faced in the project

Though land acquisition at a few places and hindrances on other fronts were few hurdles, technically it has to be Begumpet ROB and Oliphant steel bridge. Even a day before the launch of Metro services, workers were working at Ameerpet interchange station. To have completed the work without any incidents is very satisfying.

Work status of other corridors

Work is going on at brisk pace. All the works related to eight stations on Ameerpet – Hitec City stretch will be completed by February. Efforts are being made to complete the work on Ameerpet-LB Nagar and Ameerpet-Hitec City by June 2018. JBS- MGBS corridor work will be completed by November 2018.

Challenges at Hitec City

Yes, it is going to be a challenge since there will be a steep curve at Cyber Towers towards Mindspace. Traffic has to be regulated and a few changes have been made in the plans.

A portion of Cyber Towers will be used for laying Metro piers. The Hitec City Metro station will come up right opposite Mindspace against the earlier plan of constructing after the Mindspace due to flyovers and underpass being constructed by GHMC.

Response from commuters

Expectations have gone up after the Nagole-Miyapur operations. After the entire project is completed, about 15 lakh passengers will travel in Metro trains every day. Initially, 10 lakh passengers are expected to travel and after a year, the numbers is expected to cross 15 lakh mark.