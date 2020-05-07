Cyberabad cops add fun to 3-year-old’s birthday

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Birthdays are to be celebrated, especially if it is of an innocent toddler. The Narsingi Police, who came to know that the parents of a three-year-old girl had decided to have a quiet birthday since they were scared to go out to buy gifts for her, reached their home with a handful of things that made the child happy.

According to Narsingi Inspector Gangadhar, he had received information that the parents of three-year-old Amaira Patnaik, Vikrant Patnaik and Deepika Patnaik, residents of Odisha, were scared of going out to buy materials for her birthday.

Gangadhar, along with his team, then arranged for the birthday celebrations of the little one at the family’s residence in Flotella Apartments in Alkapur Township, Neknampur. The police team reached their home with a handful of gifts, including chocolates, making the child, shy on seeing the police personnel, and her parents happy.

Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated the gesture and also urged others to go beyond the duty call to serve people.

