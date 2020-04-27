Cyberabad Cops ask women in distress to seek ‘Margadarshaks’ help

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: In view of the lockdown, the Cyberabad Police advised women in distress to reach out or chat with the ‘Margadarshaks’ through the She Safe App for help and guidance.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said they had always prioritised women safety and urged the women to stay calm and relaxed in any given situation as that will help them to be proactive, not reactive.

“Margadarshaks will help you or guide you through any of the current issues, connect you with our counseling centers like Bharosa, psychological helpline or the She Teams,” he said.

Given the lockdown situation, the Cyberabad Police is closely monitoring cases of domestic violence reported in its limits.

A dedicated team from Women and Children Safety Wing, Cyberabad also been assigned for collecting facts of all the cases reported during the lockdown through the Dial 100 and WhatsApp. The team is contacting the complainants over phone and ascertianing facts in the complaints. If the complaint is not resolved, the case is assigned or taken up by the She Teams concerned.

Counseling too is conducted telephonically based on the case by the counselors of Bharosa Center, Cyberabad.

C Anasuya, DCP, Women and Child Safety Wing said that this is an unique situation where the State and world alike are affected.

“The Cyberabad Police are taking necessary steps in view of safety of women amid this lockdown. The She Teams and Bharosa Center are working round the clock for the safety and security of women and are responding to all the complaints received on various issues related to women,” she said.

Pratyusha Sharma, the Joint Secretary of the Women’s Forum, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) requested women to download the ‘She Safe’ App where ‘Margadarshaks’ are available.

The Cyberabad Police assured support to women facing domestic violence, stalking or sexual harassment and requested them to contact them for immediate action.

