Cyberabad cops caution jobseekers against fraudsters

One has to be cautious while checking job portals that crop up online or are found on social media, job networks or marketing network platforms, they said.

Published: 9:08 pm

Hyderabad: With several complaints of job frauds reported in recent times, the Cyberabad Cybercrime Police has issued an advisory asking those relying on social media platforms to find job offers to be careful.

According to the police, fraudsters make phone calls posing as managers and employees of job consultancies and offer jobs in reputed multinational companies, luring them with high salaries. They ask to submit documents to check if they are eligible for a job or not.

“Then, they start collecting money from victims citing various fees including for registration, processing, security and insurance. They later issue fake approval letters,” officials said, adding that after getting the money, the fraudsters switch off their mobiles.

“Without meeting anyone in person, do not pay any processing fee or other charges as genuine companies will never ask for huge amounts for getting jobs,” the police said, adding that the genuineness of a website could be verified while searching on Google for any job.

“Without contacting the original customer care of the company, do not go ahead with job processing,” an official said.

