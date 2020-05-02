Cyberabad cops get helmets

By | Published: 8:51 pm

Hyderabad: With the aim of preventing fatalities among police personnel, the Cyberabad Police distributed helmets to its personnel on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Balanagar) PV Padmaja on Saturday distributed the helmets to the policemen of Medchal police station. Around 50 policemen were given helmets by the DCP.

Speaking to the media, Padmaja said the policemen were moving on the roads all the time, especially during the night, and that they faced the risk of being involved in accidents.

“All the police personnel wear helmets when they drive two wheelers. Nevertheless, to ensure the helmets are of good condition we provided them with new helmets to see they are all safe,” the DCP said.

The DCP later donated groceries to personnel and poor people who were affected by the lockdown in Medchal and surrounding areas.

