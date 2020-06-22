Cyberabad cops’ help for thalassaemia patients

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: With blood reserves at blood banks going low, the Cyberabad Police joined hands with the Thalassaemia Sickle Cell Society to conduct a blood donation camp at Madhapur.

The bid to help thalassaemia patients (specifically children), dialysis and cancer patients, accident victims, women with blood deficiency, following the guidelines of Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, saw 100 units of blood being donated by the Madhapur police station staff and volunteers.

A total of 255 units blood has been collected in Cyberabad till date.

