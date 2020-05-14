Cyberabad cops reach out to three persons

By | Published: 7:47 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police reached out to three persons who sought help during the lockdown by calling to the Covid-19 control room on Thursday. At Miyapur, the police teams responded to calls and shifted a dialysis patient to a private hospital in Kukatpally and in another instance, shifted a cancer patient from KPBH Colony to a hospital at Gachibowli.

The control room received a call from a woman in Kukatpally Housing Board seeking help to shift her newborn baby to the hospital for a jaundice check-up. The teams responded promptly and shifted the child to a private child speciality hospital in Hyderguda for treatment.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar urged citizens to call on Dial 100 in medical emergencies like cardiac arrest, dialysis, accident or other emergencies for help during the lockdown period. He also warned the miscreants not to spread rumours pertaining to the pandemic and anyone found erring will be dealt as per law.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .