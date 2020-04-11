Cyberabad cops to conduct blood donation drive for thalassemia patients

By | Published: 8:51 pm 8:52 pm

Hyderabad: To help thalassemia patients, the Cyberabad Police decided to take up a blood donation drive. There are about 1,723 patients suffering from thalassemia disease and require regular blood transfusion at least twice a month, a press release said.

“For this, the Cyberabad Police and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) will jointly conduct the blood donation drive,” said Praveen Kumar, Additional DCP (Traffic). The police requested citizens who intend to donate blood to contact Cyberabad Covid Control Room numbers – 9490617440 or 9490617431.

Officials said donors can register themselves and assemble at COVID Control Room in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate at 10.30 am on Sunday. The donors will be taken to the blood bank by vehicles by the police teams.

“The government had recently designated IPM Blood Bank at Narayanguda as centralised donation unit for the purpose,” said Praveen Kumar who is also the In-charge of the COVID Control Room.

