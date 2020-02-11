Cyberabad cops to write to RBI on bank frauds

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police are planning to write to the Reserve Bank of India requesting to review their rules while sanctioning instant loans and also to place restrictions on giving out confidential information. This is in the wake of several bank frauds being reported in the State capital recently.

The Cyberabad Police will first write to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for reviewing rules regarding the Telecom Service Providers imposing restrictions on giving SIM cards to anyone randomly without proper verification. Secondly, they will write to the RBI regarding the procedure of banks to sanction instant loans to customers and also on giving away of sensitive information to unauthorised persons.

Officials said they are planning to write letters with instances of the both the services being misused. “Instant loans can be given, but not at the cost of compromising on the personal data of the customer and without verifying the credentials. They have to collect information, verify it before sanctioning instant loans,” said Rohini Priyadarshini, DCP (Crimes), Cyberabad.

“They do not even know whether the customer had died long ago. Without knowing that they cannot sanction loans to the dead,” she added, referring to the recent incident wherein a gang had been nabbed for availing loans in the names of techies who had died recently.

Officials said though some banks are following strict rules, it should be made more stringent to prevent it being misused by fraudsters. In some instances, banks are giving information when people or customers just say the registered mobile phone number in the local branch.

“This is a serious issue, which we have observed in recent times in bank frauds. With only using someone’s phone number, we get the customer ID and other account details. Fraudsters are using a fake ID to get this,” the DCP said.

“Whenever a genuine customer due to an emergency walks into the bank for help, some banks delay the procedures, then how come these fraudsters are procuring credible information so easily,” officials ask.

The Cybercrime police said there were mistakes on part of the telecom service providers as well and not banks alone. “Here, telecom service providers give phone numbers on replacement of the SIM card. Using the SIM, fraudsters get a new OTP, Code and approaches the bank impersonating as a genuine customer,” the DCP said.

Police said bank authorities should not give information easily. They have to verify credentials and Know Your Customer details before providing any sensitive information.

