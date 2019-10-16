Cyberabad cops train police aspirants

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Policing is not all that they do. They also help people become cops too. The Cyberabad Police, much on the lines of what the Rachakonda Police and the Hyderabad City Police do, have trained and helped as many as 280 youngsters, mostly from financially weak backgrounds, to get selected as Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables (SCTPC) by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board.

The move to train these aspirants is an initiative of Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who ensured that these aspirants were trained in proper coaching centres and provided with food and study material, all free of cost.

The State government had issued the notification for 16,925 constable posts earlier this year. Following this, 700 aspirants who were trained by the Cyberabad Police appeared for the main exams in April and 280 cleared it.

According to officials, 174 were selected for civil police, 103 for Armed Reserve and three persons for Telangana State Special Police. These included 110 women aspirants as well. All the aspirants were from Shamshabad, Rajendranagar and Moinabad areas.

“These aspirants, who belonged to economically and socially weak backgrounds, were trained for about 10 months with the help of experienced faculty from coaching institutions and Shourya Police Academy who conducted classes for the written test. Training for physical efficiency test was given by police personnel,” Sajjanar said.

“The administration of Rangareddy district helped this project with financial support. We also provided food to aspirants during the training,” the Commissioner said, thanking all those who came forward to support the initiative.

Officials said training sessions were conducted regularly to improve their mental and physical abilities. Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy, Balanagar DCP PV Padmaja, inspectors Jagadeeshwar Reddy of Bachupally, Mahesh of Petbasheerabad, Sattaiah Goud of Mailardevpally, Suresh of Rajendranagar, Venkateshwarlu of Moinabad, Ravi Kumar of Shabad and Lingaiah of Shankarpally and other senior officials conducted training sessions.

Those selected were felicitated by Sajjanar and other dignitaries at the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University in Rajendranagar here on Tuesday. The successful candidates turned up along with their parents and other family members to celebrate the occasion.

