Cyberabad cops up the ante against cybercrime

Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: With cybercrime graphs registering a steady ascent, the Cyberabad Police plan to introduce special ‘Cyber Mithra’ teams to create awareness about online fraud.

Though the Cyberabad Cyber Cell and Information Technology wings have been widely sharing on social media information on cyber fraud, new modus operandi of offenders and tips for users, the approach is being tweaked slightly now to up the ante against cybercrime.

“These days, it is beyond possibility that a family keeps away from cell phones or technology. Even children are so much involved and addicted to mobile phones. Elders have no other way too,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said, adding that this made things easier for cyber crooks.

“Cybercrime is the future crime and there should be continuous effort in dealing with it in a more aggressive manner. Hence, we have decided to educate people. We cannot separate technology from our lives, so we will educate and bring in awareness from the school level itself,” Sajjanar said. “We will now have special teams working on the ground to directly interact with people and educate them on various cybercrimes,” he said.

Cyber Mithra will be implemented in collaboration with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC). “There are a lot of people from the IT sector who want to give back to the society. We want to make use of their services with this initiative. These teams from IT will be part of the initiative and focus on educating students in educational institutions regarding the different types of cybercrime,” Sajjanar said.

The primary focus of these teams will be to educate students and youngsters in educational institutions by visiting them and organising awareness programmes. “The cyber teams will be trained by our cybercrime experts. We will train them on the latest technology and new modus operandi. These teams will then go and educate people,” he said.

