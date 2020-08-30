Cyberabad cops utilise social media to drive home road safety

Cyberabad Traffic Police use funny posts, case studies and even stories based on real-life incidents to create awareness

Hyderabad: With road accidents showing no sign of coming down, the Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP) have taken the social media path to create awareness using funny posts, case studies and even stories based on real-life incidents.

Referring to roads as war zones, and urging people not to venture on roads without being prepared, the Cyberabad Police say they are sharing posts with detailed case studies and analysis of the reasons that led to the mishap apart from suggesting precautions to be taken to avoid such road crashes.

On the CTP’s Twitter handle, @CYBTRAFFIC, one can find instances of several case studies related to human errors like driving without wearing a helmet or seat belt, on the wrong route and using cellphone while driving apart from natural factors like bad weather, slippery roads, etc leading to mishaps.

“There is a need to have self-discipline. We want citizens, specifically motorists, to be self-disciplined and responsible while driving on public roads,” says Cyberabad Traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar said, adding that the posts were intended to encourage people to follow traffic rules strictly or face the consequences.

Taking the example of an accident case of a teenager at Shadnagar in the second week of August, the Cyberabad Traffic Police put up a small narration about the incident and the circumstances leading to the accident. The child had died after being hit by a car while crossing the road. Highlighting the issue, the CTP says in some countries, children were trained for wars, which nobody knows whether they happen or not.

“But we fight a small battle each day while travelling on the roads,” it points out, adding that if children are not taught about road safety and traffic rules at a young age, how could they be expected to adhere to rules when they grow up. If the child had known traffic rules and the dangers, he would have been more alert and survived.

“It would be foolish to learn everything out of our own personal experience. It may sometimes lead to an irreparable loss. It is always wise to learn from other’s mistakes,” it adds in its tweets.

Meanwhile, the CTP are also making efforts to create awareness on the new penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act. Traffic police personnel from all the 10 traffic police stations in the commissionerate are conducting campaigns to educate the public on the new penalties. They are also distributing pamphlets and warning them against committing traffic violations.

“If anyone finds a child or someone flouting traffic rules, they have to be responsible and stop them and share the consequences they may end up facing. That’s what we are aiming at through the posts,” officials said.

