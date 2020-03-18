Cyberabad CP issues advisory to airlines on COVID-19 screening

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Following instructions from the State government, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar issued a travel advisory on making compulsory quarantine for passengers coming to the city from the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait apart from prohibiting travel of passengers from Europe, Turkey and UK in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The instructions will be in force from March 18 till March 31 and reviewed subsequently. All airlines authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here have been asked to ensure strict implementation of the instructions.

The advisory said there would be compulsory quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days for passengers transiting through the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait.

Travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom to India is also prohibited. No airline is to take passengers from these nations to India.

The airline managements were strictly instructed to communicate the details, including phone number, email and residential address of all the passengers travelling from the listed countries to Hyderabad, to the Cyberabad Police through e-mail.

