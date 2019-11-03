Cyberabad CP Sajjanar assures security for RTC employees joining duties

By | Published: 2:05 pm 2:31 pm

Hyderabad: RTC employees working in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate jurisdiction can join back duties without any fear or apprehension and the police would ensure their safety and security, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner, V.C.Sajjanar.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Commissioner said that strict action would be taken against those who attempt to prevent the willing staff from joining back duties.

Also read TB-at-lung-conference

The workers who wish to join back, if prevented or threatened by anyone, can report the matter to the local police station. They can also dial 100 or make use of Cyberabad Police WhatsApp number 9490617444, Sajjanar said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .