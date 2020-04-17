Cyberabad CP Sajjanar visits containment areas

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar visited COVID-19 containment zones in Petbasheerabad division and reviewed the arrangements and lockdown measures here on Friday.

The Commissioner was accompanied by Balanagar DCP PV Padmaja, Cyberabad Traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar and senior officials from Petbasheerabad and Alwal. The officials visited the containment zones at Hasmathpet and Janaki Nagar areas in Alwal and reviewed the police bandobast and other arrangements including supply of food and essentials.

Sajjanar, verifying the safety precautions followed by police personnel and other officials, appealed citizens to strictly follow the lockdown rules.

