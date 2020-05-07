Cyberabad CP urges migrant workers to be patient

By | Published: 4:14 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar urged migrant workers to show restraint as the government made arrangements for their return. Since train services were limited in number and consent of their native States was needed, the process was taking time, he said.

In view of the larger demand of migrant workers from various States, the government has made arrangements for their safe travel to their home states.

“But, as the train services are very limited and the receiving State governments also have to give consent to the movement, it will take some time. Also, the labour intensive activities like construction, industries have been started in the State,” Sajjanar said.

As all States were hit by the coronavirus pandemic, all those going to their native places would also be put under quarantine after medical examination.

Stating that the State government was treating the migrant workers as partners of the state’s progress, Sajjanar said their grievances would be addressed by the administration and requested them to stay back and start working.

The Cyberabad Police said it would take all measures to help the labourers in addressing their personal grievances like reaching out to their family members for health, medical emergencies etc.,

The Cyberabad Covid Control Room numbers are 9490617440 and 9490617431.

