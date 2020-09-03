Cyberabad Cybercrime cell warns of fraudsters in ‘online oil business’

Fraudsters inducing people to make quick money and asking them to transfer money to them

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Hyderabad: Fraudsters have come up with yet another modus operandi to cheat people. This time, in the guise of ‘online oil business’ opportunity. Of late, the Cyberabad Cybercrime cell officials have been receiving complaints in this regard.

Officials have warned businessmen, specifically those relying on social media platforms to find offers of trade, need to be more careful about such fraudsters who had recently cheated a city-based businessman of Rs 25 lakh.

The businessman, hailing from Miyapur, approached the police alleging that unidentified persons had posted advertisements on social media claiming to be representatives of Mukesh Enterprises from Mumbai and Pol Pharma, Poland for exporting Tetrapleura oil extract.

They quoted a price of Rs 1.20 lakh per litre with a refund guarantee of 99 per cent of the purchase value. As there was a lower rate of risk, the complainant transferred Rs 25 lakh into two bank accounts of Mukesh Enterprises and when there was no response from the companies, the businessman realised he was cheated.

According to the police, fraudsters are targeting gullible persons through platforms like LinkedIn, Justdial, India Mart, Facebook and Instagram. “They lure you by offering the ‘best business deals’. By inducing you to make some quick money, they make you transfer money into their accounts,” the police said.

They claim to be from pharmaceutical industry and say they urgently require Tetrapleura or Agramatozine oil extracts, which is used by pharma companies. Names, email IDs and phone numbers of oil suppliers are given, and stating their previous agents were removed, and claiming to be searching for new mediators. When any of the email receivers show interest in such ‘business opportunities’, the fraudsters say they require certain quantities of oil and that they are ready to pay 5,500 US dollars per litre.

When the businessman checks the names, telephone numbers and websites of oil suppliers the tricksters have sent in the email, those will be found to be genuine since they are copied from genuine websites.

“Such offers from suppliers or buyers should be accepted only after physical verification,” officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .