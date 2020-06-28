Cyberabad: Margadarshak programme goes online

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Hyderabad: Margadarshak, the flagship programme of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), where resources from organisations and communities are trained to provide socio-legal support to victims of sexual or domestic abuse or online abuse, is being conducted online.

The SCSC Women’s Forum aims to empower, educate and enable women specifically employees in information technology organisations, to manage and respond effectively to issues of safety and security. It provides a platform for the industry and police to engage in issues related to women’s safety and security to make this a great and safe place for women to work and live in.

The Margadarshak programme will be held over eight weeks and participants trained by the Cyberabad Police and professionals from SCSC at the end of which they will gain the ability to provide information on the availability of legal, counseling and other services.

Officials said the sessions provide information on the various procedures and processes that help a person in distress take an informed decision.

A total of 192 nominees were administered an online pre-assessment to understand their individual strengths, psychological and emotional capabilities, ability to respond empathetically and non-judgmentally. Of them, 145 nominees from 78 organizations were qualified.

These training sessions will span across the next six weeks to understand in-depth various helplines, NGOs and support systems, officials said.

