Cyberabad police arrest Delhi gang for cheating finance co. of Rs 73L

By | Published: 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cybercrime police on Friday arrested a three-member gang from Delhi for allegedly cheating a finance company by taking loans worth Rs 73 lakh using fake IDs.

According to the police, Himanshu Khanna, Gaurav Kumar Jha and Deepak Kumar — all residents of New Delhi — also duped several persons by impersonation. The racket came to light when a businessman from Hyderabad lodged a complaint in September alleging that he received a call from Indiabulls Financial Services Limited asking him to pay a personal loan installment. When he enquired about it, he found out that there was a personal loan of

Rs 13.5 lakh taken on his name with a fake Delhi address.

The Cybercrime police booked a case. “Investigation revealed that the fraudsters opened various bank accounts and collected PAN card details from data providers. They forged PAN cards by changing photographs and addresses,” police said, adding that they opened accounts in different banks with fake addresses in collusion with bank officials.

The accused applied for personal loans online through the Indiabulls mobile app and availed loans using different names. They cheated the company to the tune of Rs 73.5 lakh since 2018, officials said.

