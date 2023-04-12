Cyberabad police arrest five member interstate gang of dacoits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:30 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested a five member interstate gang of dacoits on Wednesday and seized mobile phones, screw driver, knives and recovered stolen property from them.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Stephen Raveendra said the gang is involved in 175 cases and had come to the city from neighbouring Maharashtra to loot jewellery shops and banks.

“On specific information the police caught them before they could strike,” said the official.

The gang is well versed in their craft and did not hesitate to attack inmates of the house when the latter resisted them. Several bodily offences are also registered against them in Maharashtra.

The police produced them before court and remanded them.