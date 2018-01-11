Cyberabad police assist Mumbai cops in Mumbai pub fire case

By | Published: 1:35 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have chipped in to assist their Mumbai counterparts to trace Mojo Bistro co-owner Yug Tuli who is absconding after the major fire that broke out at ‘1Above Pub’ in Trade House Building in the Kamala Mills Compound, Mumbai on December 29.

Around 14 people, including the woman celebrating her birthday died in the incident. 1Above and Mojo’s Bistro are situated on the same premises.

Police said Tuli along with his wife Pritina were at large after coming to know about the case booked by the Mumbai police against him under Section 304 (II) (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). It is learnt that the couple came to the city in a jeep as their grandparents stay in Jubilee Hills.

By the time the police got tip-off about the couple’s presence in the city and arrived here, they reportedly left the premises. Initially, the couple planned to leave the city by boarding a flight at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad but dropped the idea for fear of being identified by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shamshabad) P V Padmaja said the Mumbai police had sought their assistance to trace the couple.