Cyberabad Police begin auto registration drive

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: In an attempt to encourage drivers to register their auto-rickshaws with the police, the Cyberabad Police have said that based on feedback from the public, good auto drivers would be identified and rewarded.

The auto-rickshaw registration process under the initiative ‘My Auto is Safe’ began at various registration centres across the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate from Friday. The initiative is to streamline the movement of auto-rickshaws in the commissionerate.

“As of now, the public have no separate or easy mechanism to file any complaints. Hence, many instances of misbehaviour, missing items, over charging and other illegal activities in autos go unreported,” police said.

As part of this programme, auto-rickshaw owners plying autos in Cyberabad limits need to register themselves by providing basic details of the vehicle, owner and driver which will be available with the police. The same information will be displayed at the backside of the vehicle for the benefit of passengers.

Police said passengers can access this data via QR scan and they can also submit their feedback on their travel in the auto as well. They can also report their grievances like missing items, misbehavior and illegal activities, which will be verified and action taken.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police had earlier requested the auto drivers to get their autos registered and cooperate with the police in ensuring public safety.

