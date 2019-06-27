Cyberabad police conducts awareness programme

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police Jagruthi Kalabrundam team conducted an awareness programme at Triveni Talent School at Madinaguda village in Miyapur here on Thursday.

The Kalabrundam team through their performance sought to create awareness on the negative effects of social media, social evils, role of students, SHE teams, surveillance cameras, domestic violence, voting in democracy, traffic laws, drug abuse, cybercrimes, online frauds, eve-teasing, road accidents and human trafficking among others.

A total of 500 students apart from the staff attended the programme.

