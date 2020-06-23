Cyberabad police conducts webinar on women safety

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: A webinar on women safety and security conducted by the Cyberabad Police and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council here on Tuesday stressed on the importance of women-centric laws and helplines.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and other senior police officials spoke on the Indian Penal Code and existing women-centric laws for women safety.

Sajjanar, speaking on various women helplines, said the SHE Safe App had all the helplines, including like those of Margdarshaks. The app was quite helpful even in finding hostels for women, he said, adding that clicking on the SOS button would connect users to five nearby helplines including patrol teams in case of a dangerous situation.

Officials said such safety awareness sessions, mostly aimed at new recruits, were conducted every fortnight and were open to all employees, specifically women employees who wanted to enhance their knowledge on safety precautions.

Registrations were open for forthcoming sessions on https://shesafe.org/events, officials said.

