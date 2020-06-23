Cyberabad police continue blood donation campaign

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police is continuing its efforts to help those in need of blood through a blood donation campaign in association with the thalassaemia Sickle Cell Society.

After a donation drive held at Madhapur on Monday, another drive was conducted at Petbasheerabad on Tuesday, during which 73 units of blood was collected from police personnel and volunteers.

Officials said a total of 336 units of blood were collected so far in the campaign, which is aimed at helping thalassaemia patients, specifically children, dialysis and cancer patients, accident victims and women with blood deficiency.

The campaign was launched following instructions from Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar. Those interested in donating blood can contact 79011 25460.

