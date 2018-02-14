Cyberabad Police crack chopped body whodunit

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Strained relations, an illicit affair and an unwanted pregnancy are believed to have led to the murder and gruesome chopping up of 32-year-old Bingee alias Pinkee, whose body parts were found in two gunny bags in Kondapur on January 30.

Presenting the suspects in the case before the media here on Tuesday, the Cyberabad Police said Bingee’s paramour Vikas Kashyap, 35, Mamatha Jha, 37, with whom Kashyap was maintaining an illicit affair, Mamatha’s’ husband Anil Jha, 75, and her son Amarkanth Jha, 21, had conspired and murdered Bingee on January 27.

Amarkanth and Kashyap are still absconding while Mamatha and Anil were arrested. Bingee’s eight-year-old son from her first marriage, who was found with the Jha family, will be handed over to the Child Welfare Committee, said Cyberabad Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya.

“There were multiple motives behind the murder, including an illicit affair between Mamatha and Kashyap, and Bingee’s pregnancy,” he said.

Bingee, a native of Bihar, was married to Dinesh and they had three children. She got separated from him after getting into an illicit affair with Kashyap, then the two got married. She along with her second son shifted to Mohana Malti village in Bihar in January last year. Kashyap meanwhile got into another illicit affair with Mamatha, who lived in the neighbourhood. Mamtha wanted to live with Kashyap, following which she asked him to go to Amarkanth, who was working in Hyderabad.

“Kashyap came to Hyderabad in June leaving Bingee and her son behind. A couple of months later, Mamatha and Anil shifted here. However, in December, Bingee, who was eight months pregnant, found out that Kashyap was in Hyderabad and she too came here. All of them were staying in Amarkanth’s rented house in Siddique Nagar,” the Commissioner said.

With Bingee reaching Hyderabad, Mamatha and Kashyap were upset as she created hurdle in their affair. Kashyap was also not happy with her pregnancy.

They then conspired along with Anil and Amarkanth, and, on the night of January 27, picked up a quarrel with Bingee, during which all the suspects kicked and hit her vital parts. Being pregnant, she died on the spot.

Amarkanth then procured an electrical cutting machine and the next night, they cut the body into pieces and packed them into bags and abandoned them near the Botanical Garden on January 29.

A crucial CCTV footage spanning just four minutes and a spot challan with driving license details that led to Amarkanth helped the police crack the case.