Cyberabad Police cracks whip on lockdown violators

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police decided to get even more strict with the implementation of the lockdown, with many people found to be violating the stay at home norm.

“At many places, the public are not following the lockdown in its true spirit and are finding all possible lame excuses to venture out,” Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar said.

Some citizens have been caught while travelling to far-off localities in the city saying that they were going to buy groceries and medicines while some were caught in drunk driving cases. Many were caught moving out in the name of food distribution; to see somebody admitted in hospital and so on, he said.

The Cyberabad Police are seizing the vehicles of persons who are moving either without a valid reason or by violating the lockdown by booking cases under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other acts. It was also noticed that some parents were allowing children to drive vehicles. Officials said 14 persons had so far died in road accidents and around 50 injured during the lockdown.

“This is due to reckless driving on empty roads,” officials said.

Taking this seriously, the Cyberabad Police decided to go for more stringent implementation of the lockdown with strict legal action to be initiated against violators.

Shops and establishments catering to the essential needs of public were reminded to ensure physical distancing of customers while the managements of shops violating lockdown norms were warned of being sealed permanently.

