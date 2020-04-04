Cyberabad Police distribute essentials

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police, along with traffic volunteers from the Society for Cyberabad Security Council, distributed 13,000 food packets, water bottles, butter milk packets, vegetables and other essential items to the needy in Moinabad, Miyapur, Dundigal and Narsingi. Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar urged citizens to call the police during emergencies in case of delay on ambulance. He warned miscreants against spreading rumours about the coronavirus and said stringent action will be taken against violators.

In view of large number of public grievances on various issues during lockdown in Cyberabad, a dedicated control room has been established at the Commissionerate.

