Hyderabad: As many cyber frauds were being reported in various Google-based services such as fake customer care frauds through Google search platform apart from Google Pay and Google Ad services, a coordination meeting was organised by Cyberabad Police and Google authorities to discuss preventive measures.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and Gitanjali, a nodal officer from Google, Rohini Priyadarshini, DCP Crimes, and D Kavitha, Additional DCP Crimes, participated in the meeting.

Officials discussed the various cyber frauds taking place through Google services, issues faced by investigating officers, vulnerabilities in Google service exploited by cybercriminals and remedial measures taken by Google so far. They studied the steps taken to prevent customers from being cheated.

According to the police, posting of fake websites and mobile numbers of reputed e-commerce portals, food product portals, travel portals, banking portals, e-wallets, payment gateways, courier services etc, and trapping citizens in need of genuine customer care services, were being reported.

Officials said cyber fraudsters were sending fake Google view form links to citizens, asking them to fill confidential information like UPI Pin, UPI Id, Internet banking username and password in the guise of giving services to them and defrauding them. The Google nodal officer promised to take preventive steps technically in not allowing their platforms to be used by cyber fraudsters.

The Cyberabad Police are planning to have review meetings with Google authorities at regular intervals to combat cybercrime. Officials also suggested citizens visit the original website of the e-commerce, e-wallet and bookings etc instead of searching them on Google.

Never furnish bank account details like user Id and password on the Google view form link sent by the fraudsters, the officials advised.

