Cyberabad police hold annual classification firing

Hyderabad: The annual classification firing was organised by the Cyberabad Police for its officers for four days at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy in Moinabad.

Around 1,000 police officers from various units of the Cyberabad police including Armed Reserved, Security Wing and local police stations participated in the exercise.

The annual firing practice was conducted under the supervision of Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar. While N Prakash Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad, supervised the firing event of Shamshabad zone, PV Padmaja, supervised the Balnagar Division and DCP Madhapur M Venkateshwarlu supervised the firing event of Madhapur zone.

On Saturday, senior officers including Sajjanar, DCP (Women and Child Safety wing) Anasuya and other officers participated.

